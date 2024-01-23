Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $144.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $150.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.