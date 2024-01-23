Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,298 call options.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

ALGM stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

