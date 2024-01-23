Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 4,099 put options.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.
Iris Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $9.69.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
