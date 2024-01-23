Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 4,099 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.