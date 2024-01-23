TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,072.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $993.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.66. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $671.92 and a 1 year high of $1,074.25.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.