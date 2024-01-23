Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,255 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

