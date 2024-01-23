Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,357 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

