Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 18,133,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 9,028,245 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.07.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $29,049,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

