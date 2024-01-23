Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $440.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $440.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.