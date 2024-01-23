Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 96.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

