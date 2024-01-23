UiPath Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 24,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 15,300 call options.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

