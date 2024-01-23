Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

