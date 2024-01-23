United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

