United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.850–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Airlines by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

