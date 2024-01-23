United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

