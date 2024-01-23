United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17,921.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 809,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 804,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

