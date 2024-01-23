Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $97,791.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,114,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,576,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Up 3.2 %

U stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

