Unum Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Unum Group stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Unum Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Unum Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.