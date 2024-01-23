V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in V.F. by 54.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 191,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

