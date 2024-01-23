VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.