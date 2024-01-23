VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
