Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

