VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $937.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

