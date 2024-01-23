Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

