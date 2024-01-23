Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $201.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

