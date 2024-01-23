Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 234.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.94.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

