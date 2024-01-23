Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

