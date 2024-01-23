Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TXO Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. TXO Partners L.P. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

