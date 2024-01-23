Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 9.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 61,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

