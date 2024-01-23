Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

