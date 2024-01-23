Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

