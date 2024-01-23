Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 846.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 2,172,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GPK opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.