Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.