Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

