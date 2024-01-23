Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 139.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $252.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

