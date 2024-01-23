Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -246.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

