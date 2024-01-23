Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,112. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDMY

Udemy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.