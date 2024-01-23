Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

