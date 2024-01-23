Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.