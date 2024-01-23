Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,412,000 after purchasing an additional 508,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,823,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

