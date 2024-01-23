Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at $48,923,241.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at $48,923,241.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

