W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $876.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $819.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $556.77 and a twelve month high of $879.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.