Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

