Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

