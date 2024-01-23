Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVY opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.