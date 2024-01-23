Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $63.50.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

