Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.56.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

