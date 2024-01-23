Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 138.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

