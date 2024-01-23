Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,286 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after acquiring an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

