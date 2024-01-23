Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

ZM opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

