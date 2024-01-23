Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 28.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

