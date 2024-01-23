Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 265 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

